Sanders Co-Chair Khanna: ‘Need a Strong Showing’ in MI, ‘Whether That’s a Win’ or ‘Coming Very Close’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a Co-Chair for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign stated that “we have to do very well in Michigan. Whether that’s a win or whether that’s coming very close and splitting the delegates, we need a strong showing there.”

Khanna said that while a loss in Michigan wouldn’t hurt the rationale for Sanders’ candidacy, “we have to do very well in Michigan. But as you know, the primary electorate is different than the general electorate, and my view is that Bernie Sanders can win back a lot of the Donald Trump voters and win — put together a coalition that can win that state in a general election. But there’s no doubt that we have to do very well in Michigan. Whether that’s a win or whether that’s coming very close and splitting the delegates, we need a strong showing there.”

