Shields: Nobody Understands ‘What a Biden Presidency Would Be, Other than Not Donald Trump’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” columnist Mark Shields stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t conveyed “what a Biden presidency would be, other than not Donald Trump.”

Shields said, “Joe Biden has told us that he’s not Donald Trump, and that he’s not Bernie Sanders. But I’m not sure that anybody really has an understanding about what a Biden presidency would be, other than not Donald Trump. And we saw the limits of a not Donald Trump campaign in 2016. So I think that’s the first thing. There has to be — whether it’s the lift of a driving dream, or two things that he wants to get done in his first four years and how he’s doing it, I think that’s necessary.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett