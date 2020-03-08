FNC’s Kurtz Criticizes Network Colleagues for Questioning Joe Biden’s Mental Health

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took criticized his colleagues for their commentary about Joe Biden’s mental faculties on Sunday’s broadcast of “MediaBuzz.”

Kurtz said, “I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis, and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there. Certainly, he’s forgetful with his memory lapses, and you can question his performance.”

On Super Tuesday, after Biden won the majority of delegates, Brit Hume asked, “How many of the people who voted for him tonight would agree that he’s senile? Or getting there?”

Marc Thiessen said, “The reason why Biden is surging is because there is no credible alternatives. It reminds me a lot about Mitt Romney in 2012 when the Republicans were casting around for anybody but Romney because they knew he was weak, they didn’t think he could go against Obama. If he couldn’t defend himself against Newt Gingrich’s attacks on his Bain Capital experience, how was he going to withstand the Obama attacks? There was no other alternative. So this race is basically coming down to Democrats are going to have to choose between socialism and senility.”

