GOP Gov. Hogan: Trump Hasn’t Communicated the Way I Would Like Him to on Coronavirus

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump had not communicated the way he would prefer on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Are you concerned the president may undermine the efforts of the federal response?”

Hogan said, “Look, I think it was a really smart move for the president to elevate Vice President Pence to work across all the different agencies and to coordinate. As a former governor, he knows the governors are on the front lines. He is doing, I think, a good job of coordinating everybody and communicating with us. I think that’s the way the messaging ought to go. Has the president been perfect in his communication? I would say he hasn’t communicated the way I would and the way I might like him to. But I think the rest of the team has been doing a pretty good job.”

