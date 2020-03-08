Hillary Clinton: Our ‘Double Standard’ for Women Shows America’s ‘Absolute Misogyny’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 nominee, said Sunday on CNN that America has “some absolute misogyny.”

Host Fareed Zakaria asked, “Do you think that the United States today is still misogynistic in many aspects of its life?”

Clinton said, “I think that the unconscious biasses that exist in our society, in any society, even ones where on paper they have advanced much further with things like paid family leave, for example, paid child care and the like to empower women to make their own choices. That still is at work. The double standard, particularly in public life and not only in political public life but business life, the life of the media and the arts and so much else, yes, there is some absolute misogyny that certainly lives online.”

She added, “It’s kind of deep in the DNA what we expect women to be. We’re okay with kind of opening the doors and allowing our daughters, our granddaughters, you know, to get great educations, compete for great jobs, but there’s still something inside that when a woman says, wait a minute, I would like to lead, I’d like to be in charge, I’d like to be your president or chief executive or whatever it might be — little alarm bells, little unconscious alarm bells start to ring.”

