Kamala Harris: Trump Beats People Up, Makes ‘Them Feel Small And Feel Alone’

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Sunday in Alabama after commemorating the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” that President Donald Trump beats people up and makes them “feel small and feel alone.”

Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Sunday, saying he “has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next president of the United States.”

An MSNBC producer asked, “Do you think he’ll make another exuberant decision in possibly tapping you as his vice President?”

Harris said, “Listen, let me tell you something. Right now, the task before us is to make sure people in Michigan, people in Flint, people all over our country, that they vote.”

She continued, “There has been so much about this current administration of Donald Trump that has been about trying beat people up and make them feel small and feel alone.

She added, “One of the great challenges we have and Joe can do this, is to remind people that we are not alone and we are all in this together.”

