Rahm Emanuel: Coronavirus Could Be ‘Devastating’ for Trump Reelection Bid

Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” former Chicago Mayor and former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel sounded off on the 2020 presidential race amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Emanuel said the coronavirus precautions preventing President Donald Trump from having his typical rallies and thus missing out on the admiration he craves will be “devastating” and will “psychologically torment him.”

“This administration right now looks like they couldn’t organize a one-car parade,” Emanuel stated. “And I think here’s what’s devastating for Donald Trump — beyond the fact that this requires science, management, data and being transparent, which are all his weaknesses — you’re going to have a point that within about two months where you can’t have big events together.”

He added, “He is not going to be able to have his rallies, and it is going to psychologically — the office is isolating enough, and his inability to get the admiration, the adulation from that crowds is going to psychologically torment him. And his isolation is going to get more intense, and his tweets are going to get more vicious.”

