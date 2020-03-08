Sanders: Establishment Forced Klobuchar, Buttigieg Out to Try and Defeat Me

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that the “establishment” forced Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) out of the presidential race to defeat him and bolsterer former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders said, “One of the things that I wasn’t surprised by was the power of establishment to force Amy Klobuchar who worked so hard and Pete Buttigieg who worked extremely hard as well, out of the race. What was very clear from the media narrative and what the establishment wanted was to make sure that people coalesced around Biden and defeat me. We’re taking on, George, on the establishment. We’re taking on the corporate establishment. We’re taking on the political establishment.”

“And what you’re seeing now just in the last few weeks is Wall Street, the health care industry, the billionaire class putting a lot of money into Joe’s campaign,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, you know what I think we’re going to win this thing. We won in California. We won in Utah and Colorado. We won in Vermont. I’m looking forward to the primary here in Michigan. And in the state of Washington and other places as well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN