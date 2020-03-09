Biden: I Wish Trump Would ‘Just Be Quiet’ on Coronavirus

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday during an interview on MSNBC that President Donald Trump should “just be quiet” on the coronavirus outbreak.

Host Andrea Mitchell said, “You also have the president just today arriving in Florida for that fund-raiser and shaking hands on a rope line. So, politics will be affected. Aside from the president shaking hands, you’re hearing from the campaigns, both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, that they’re going to take advice from health experts. I don’t think you’re going to see rope lines. You might not see rallies. And this interview just within the last hour, Joe Biden sitting down with Lawrence O’Donnell for tonight’s broadcast, and this is what he had to say about the president.”

When asked about the president’s comment on the coronavirus outbreak, Biden said, “There is no confidence in the president in anything he says or does.”

He added, “I wish he would just be quiet. I really mean it. That’s an awful thing to say about a president. I wish he’d be quiet. Just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN