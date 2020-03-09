Biden: Lack of Trust in Trump Is Causing Market ‘Collapse’ – Trump Has ‘No Competence’ on Handling Coronavirus

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated President Trump has “no competence” on handling the coronavirus and that the market is falling because people don’t trust what the president says.

Biden stated, “[T]his gets down to competence and capability. And the — unfortunately, the president has very — no competence in how to handle this crisis. Not that there’s any clear answer that you’re just going to make this all go away, but the idea that he shows up at the CDC and says that well, you know, this is like — everything’s just perfect, just like my call to the leader of Ukraine. I mean, people just wonder what’s going on, or he’s down there golfing today. I mean, there’s no sense of urgency.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Do you think the market reaction is a reaction to the markets realizing the president simply does not tell them or the world or this country the truth about this situation, and a market needs clear information?”

Biden responded, “I believe that’s the case. Now, it doesn’t mean the market wouldn’t still go down, but it wouldn’t collapse, I don’t think. Now, who can say? But I think there’s no confidence in the president and anything he says or does.”

