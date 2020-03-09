Booker Endorses Biden — ‘Very Clear to Me’ He’s ‘the Right Person’ to Beat Trump

In a Monday appearance on CBS’s “This Morning,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Booker said it is “very clear” to him Biden is “the right person” to beat President Donald Trump and “bring honor” back to the White House.

“It’s time for us to beat Donald Trump and it became very clear to me that Joe Biden is the right person to do that,” Booker outlined. “We have to unify and show our strength, and I think this Tuesday could be a pivotal day in our primary progress, but it’s about time we start unifying as a party and begin the work to beat Donald Trump.”

When asked about his phrasing of backing Biden to beat Trump, Booker said that despite being critical of Biden’s past decisions, he loves the former vice president.

“First of all, I love Joe Biden. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time,” he explained. “I wouldn’t have run against him if I didn’t think I would be the best President of the United States, but I’m out of the race. I know factually from talking to him that some of my biggest issues like criminal justice reform, like racial justice, like economic justice, that he is going to be a strong leader on that and can actually pull the country together. The kind of coalitions we need to actually make progress in those areas. I’m enthusiastic about this decision. I’m determined to beat Donald Trump. I know he is a leader, not just to beat Donald Trump, but to bring honor back to that office.”

