Buttigieg on Endorsing Biden: His ‘Fundamental Decency’ Will ‘Make Such a Difference in the White House’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg discussed his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden after dropping out of the race.

Buttigieg said after getting to know Biden, he could tell there was “fundamental decency” which mirrored his own campaign’s style.

“Part of it was based on not just the policies and ideas, but you really get to know each other when you’re running for president. All of the rivals, competitors, whatever you want to call us, right, we’re on those debate stages all the time, bumping into each other all the time. And there’s a fundamental decency.” Buttigieg explained. “I remember at the debate — everybody comes off, you’re in a really high-energy, kind of keyed up kind of state. And you would see Joe Biden talking with the stagehands on the side while a lot of us are kind of pacing and thinking about what we’re going to say next. And throughout the process, this kind of decency, at a moment when just as important as the getting the policies right, obviously, and fixing the mismanagement of this administration is just the way we treat each other in this country. And I felt that there were all these rhymes, even though we’re obviously different people, and different styles, there’s this rhyme between what my campaign is about and what he is practicing.”

“[T]he kind of decency that he’s carried with him … I think it will make such a difference in the White House,” he added.

