FBN’s Regan: Coronavirus Hysteria Is Trump Impeachment ‘All Over Again’ — Democrats ‘Don’t Care Who They Hurt’

Monday during Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” host Trish Regan hammered Democrats and other institutions of the left for using the coronavirus to advance their political standing and to hurt President Donald Trump.

Regan explained how such an effort is being used to gain an advantage over Trump with no regard for who it might hurt along the way.

“We reached a tipping point,” Regan said. “The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as the Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president, and sadly it seems they care very little for the destruction they are leaving in their wake — losses in the stock market, all this, unfortunately, part of the political casualties for them. You know, this is the time to be united, not to be pointing fingers, not to be encouraging hate. And yet, what do we see? We see the absolute opposite from the left tonight … The hate is boiling over. Many in the liberal media using coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president.”

Regan reiterated her claim the hysteria was impeachment all over again, noting some Democrats would prefer an economic recession to a Donald Trump presidency.

“This is impeachment all over again,” she added. “And like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukraine-gate, they don’t care who they hurt — whether it be their need to create mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off unlike anything we’ve seen recently, or whether it be to create mass hysteria to stop our economy dead in its tracks. Don’t kid yourself. They told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump.”

