Limbaugh: ‘Worried’ Dems Using Coronavirus as an Excuse to Stop Trump Rallies

Conservative talker Rush Limbaugh said during his nationally syndicated radio show on Monday that “worried” Democrats were using the coronavirus in an attempt to stop President Donald Trump‘s campaign rallies.

A caller identified as Ann said, “Well, I can tell you from the rally I went to in Minnesota that was the case. It was actually thirty percent at the one I was at.”

Limbaugh asked, “Were Democrats?”

The caller said, “Yes.”

Limbaugh said, “Democrats out the wazoo are showing up at Trump rallies. This is why they want these rallies stopped. This is why — it’s not because of public safety, not because of public health. These people — because as you point out, they’re not making an effort to shut down every other opportunity for people to congregate.”

The caller said, “Right, so it makes no sense. I just think the majority of people, I mean, granted their base won’t, but the majority of people can see through that.”

Limbaugh said, “No, but it makes perfect sense from their standpoint. If you can’t beat Trump and if you want to stop the appearance of excitement about the Trump campaign, then stop the rallies. And if you’re really worried that so many people attending rallies are actually Democrats, then you’ve really gotta shut them down.”

Limbaugh introduced a clip of Rahm Emanuel saying the coronavirus could be “devastating” for Trump’s reelection by saying, “Emanuel is the latest Democrat to discuss the coronavirus as an opportunity for the Democrats.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN