McCaskill: Biden’s Confrontation with Voter ‘Will Help Him’ with White, Non-College Voters

During MSNBC’s primary coverage on Tuesday, MSNBC Political Analyst and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s confrontation with a voter “will help him” with white, non-college educated voters.

McCaskill said, “If Biden is able to bring back home these white, non-college educated voters together with the suburban women who’ve had it up to here with the nonsense of Trump, and African-American voters, no wonder Donald Trump doesn’t want him to be the nominee.”

She added, “Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, you know, all the states that a lot of those white, non-college educated voters voted for Barack Obama. And I think — he’s always said from the beginning of the campaign, I can get them back. And him going toe to toe with that union member today, where the rest of the union guys were all around and he used a bad word, that will help him with those voters. It won’t hurt him. It will help him.”

