Michael Moore: ‘Frightened’ Dem Voters Going with Biden to Get Rid of Trump

Tuesday during MSNBC’s primary coverage, left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said former Vice President Joe Biden won the majority of the delegates that day because “frightened” voters want to get rid of President Donald Trump.

Moore said, “This has been an incredible movement of people across the country, and it’s been very exciting to be supporting Bernie…He would say we’ve been supporting some ideas and policies in this movement to try and create a better country, not go backward, not be nostalgic about the past, of the things that were okay before Trump. But I think Trump has just pummeled this country so badly, and I know — I mean, you know. I lived in Michigan. So I’m familiar with how people feel. They’re frightened. They’re demoralized. There is a malaise that has spread across this country and certainly throughout Michigan, and people can’t take one more day of this.”

He added, “The fact that this coronavirus has driven home just how much danger we’re in with this individual in the White House, that I think people just didn’t want to —asking people to do two things, get rid of Trump and get rid of the system, political and economic system that gave us Trump, that I think was too much to ask probably for people who are just like, can we just get rid of Trump? Please? And I understand that. You know, the hope is that when you get rid of something that’s bad, you can also replace it with something that’s going to move us forward. And I think that that’s what Bernie is trying to do. That’s what he’s been trying to do in terms of your question about the path forward. It’s a question really you should ask him. I know what I would advise him to do. I would look at the board of the great Kornacki over there and say, wow, what is it now, 790-something delegates for Biden? You need 1,991, so that’s about 1,200 short. The game isn’t over. All the other states who haven’t had a chance to have their say should have their say.”

