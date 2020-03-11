Biden Deputy Manager Bedingfield on Voter Confrontation: ‘Voters Are Looking for’ Someone Who Won’t Allow Distortions

During the Fox News Channel’s primary coverage on Tuesday, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield discussed Biden’s confrontation with a voter and stated that Biden was saying he wouldn’t let people misrepresent his positions, and “I think that that’s what voters are looking for. I think that’s what Democrats want.”

Bedingfield said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:30] “I think what Biden was saying there is, I’m not going to allow somebody to distort my record. I’m going to be crystal clear about where I stand. I think that that’s what voters are looking for. I think that’s what Democrats want. I think this is — I think it is — unfortunately, Donald Trump has shown us that he is going to try to run a bruising campaign that’s going to be largely built on misinformation and disinformation, and I think what you saw from Biden in that exchange is that he’s not going to take that. And again, I think that’s what Democratic voters are looking for, a straight shooter who is going to be clear about where he stands and is not going to allow somebody to distort his record or misrepresent where he is.”

