CNN Host Don Lemon Slams John Kasich for ‘Fine’ Assessment of Trump Coronavirus Address

Consider CNN host Don Lemon unimpressed with the speech President Donald Trump gave Wednesday night — and you should not be impressed, either.

Such was the sentiment expressed by Lemon during a segment with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich following Trump’s address.

“Look, I watched the address tonight, and I thought it was fine — I thought he did fine,” Kasich said. “What I saw tonight is what I anticipated before he delivered the address. Mr. President, you’ve got to be serious. You’ve got to warn the country. We have to move forward. And just stick to the script and read what’s on there. And that’s exactly what he did.”

Lemon objected to Kasich’s assessment, which led to an eruption between the chronic Trump critics.

“[Y]ou said the president should stick the script — I don’t know if he stuck to the script or not,” the CNN host said. “But whatever script he read was wrong because they’ve had to clarify it several times. And I’ve just got to say, if the president came out to calm people’s fears, he didn’t do a good job of it because they’ve had to come back and clarify it several times. And this has been going on long enough for them to get it straight. We need straight, accurate information from this president and this administration. And we’re not getting it. And I don’t understand why you are tiptoeing around it. He came out. Gave an address. That happens very rarely. And he doesn’t get it, right?”

From there, the discussion devolved into a back-and-forth over what was at stake in the televised conversation.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor