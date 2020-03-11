Maxine Waters: ‘Liar’ Trump ‘Needs to Shut His Mouth’ on Coronavirus

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju that President Donald Trump is a “liar,” who should “shut his mouth” on the coronavirus outbreak.

Waters said, “It’s been said over and over again that you cannot trust this president. Not only is he a liar, he does not believe in anything scientific.”

She added, “So the President of the United States cannot be relied upon. Someone said he needs to be quiet. He needs to shut his mouth. And he should do that and allow CDC and NIH and others to deal with this issue and to help us through it.”

