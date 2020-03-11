Sen. Angus King ‘Not Very Happy’ with Trump Admin Coronavirus Messaging — ‘A Fundamental Problem with the Reaction’

Senator Angus King (I-ME) on Wednesday voiced his displeasure with the President Donald Trump administration’s messaging amid the coronavirus outbreak.

King told CNN’s “New Day” that there is a “fundamental problem” with the administration’s reaction, which he said has been more of a focus on the stock market than combating the coronavirus itself.

“I have not been very happy because of the mixed messages coming from the White House: ‘It’s going to go away,’ ‘We’re only going to have 15 cases,’ ‘It’s not a big deal.’ It is a big deal,” King emphasized. “And I think if there’s a fundamental problem with the reaction of the administration. It’s been more of a focus on the stock market and the economy than on the disease.”

King described ways to limit physical contact to help combat the spread, warning the United States could “end up like Italy” and be in lockdown.

He explained, “If we don’t contain it in a limited way by limiting that kind of contact, we’re going to end up like Italy with the, you know, whole country in lockdown. Again, the best way to deal with this and deal with the effects on the economy is to beat the disease and do it promptly, but it’s not going to happen by business as usual.”

