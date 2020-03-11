Trump: We Will Suspend Travel from Europe for 30 Days

During an address to the nation on Wednesday, President Trump announced a 30-day suspension of travel from Europe, with some exceptions, that will take effect at midnight on Friday.

Trump said, “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom.”

