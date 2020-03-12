Dem Rep. Shalala: ‘This President Is Dangerous to Our Health’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. and former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala (D-FL) stated that President Trump is “undisciplined” and “dangerous to our health.”

Shalala said, “Well, this president is dangerous to our health. This is a life or death situation. And the president is undisciplined. I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve worked for a number of presidents over the years. They were usually pretty disciplined. Sometimes, they misspoke, but always, they corrected themselves. But this president repeatedly says the opposite of what the scientists say. And it’s tragic. Because it is a life or death situation. And he just ought to leave it to the scientists, physicians to give us correct diagnosis and correct facts.”

