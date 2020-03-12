GOP Sen. Alexander: ‘We Have a Serious Deficiency in Being Prepared for Testing’

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions stated that the U.S. has “a serious deficiency in being prepared for testing” on the coronavirus and South Korea “is doing a better job.”

Alexander said, “We’re not the best equipped nation in terms of testing. That’s absolutely obvious.”

He also stated, “I think, generally speaking, our public health system and our system of hospitals and experts and doctors is we have a serious deficiency in being prepared for testing. South Korea, for example, is doing a better job.”

