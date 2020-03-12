Pence: Americans Returning from Europe Will ‘Be Screened’ and Asked to Self-Quarantine

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Vice President Mike Pence discussed the travel restrictions from Europe announced by President Trump and the clarifications by the Department of Homeland Security and the president issued after the restrictions were announced and stated that Americans returning from Europe “will be funneled through 13 different airports.” And will be subject to screening and asked “to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Pence said, “Americans coming home will be funneled through 13 different airports. They’ll be screened, and then we’re going to ask every American and legal resident returning to the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett