Stefanik: ‘No Explanation’ for Why U.S. Is Behind on Coronavirus Testing

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated that there isn’t any explanation for why the United States is behind on coronavirus testing.

Stefanik said, “This is a time to unify as a country and make sure that the resources that are needed, increasing testing capabilities, while it’s good news that all 50 states are able to pursue testing, we need to fasten the pace, clearly, to make sure that we’re getting the most accurate information as quickly as possible.”

Host Guy Benson then asked, “[Y]ou mentioned the testing, and this seems to be maybe the most scandalously failed element of the U.S. response so far. How is it that we’re lagging so far behind on that absolutely crucial front?”

Stefanik responded, “There is no explanation.”

