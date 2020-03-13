Cotton: ‘Joe Biden Cannot Be Trusted to Protect This Country from the Chinese Communist Party’

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned against trusting former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, to handle U.S. policy with regards to China, especially in the midst of a coronavirus threat that emerged from the Asian communist nation.

Cotton explained that China’s track record of “dishonesty” was something that Biden had missed during his years as vice president in addition to being a critic of President Donald Trump’s efforts to limit the threat of coronavirus in the United States.

“In light of how China has unleashed this plague on the entire world through their dishonesty and their lack of transparency and corruption — it’s even more urgent that we examine Joe Biden’s decade-long record of being wrong on China,” he said. “This is not ancient history, either. Just last year, Joe Biden said the Chinese Communist Party’s full of good folks, and they’re not a competitor to the United States. Last month, when President Trump shut down travel from China, which is the single-most important step our government has taken to arresting the spread of the Chinese coronavirus here, Joe Biden called it ‘xenophobic.’ Joe Biden cannot be trusted to protect this country from the Chinese Communist Party.”

