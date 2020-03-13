Maher: We’re Moving Planned Hiatus to Next Week ‘Since Everyone’s Freaking Out’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher announced that the show will be moving a planned week off up to next week due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Maher said, “We are off next week. We were going to take — we had a hiatus week scheduled in about two weeks, but we said, let’s do it next week since everyone’s freaking out, we want to see where this goes. I hope we will be back the week after that. It could be that you’re our last panel for a while, no pressure.”

