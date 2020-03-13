Meghan McCain: If Biden Chooses a Woman Running Mate, Trump Will Put in Nikki Haley

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said President Donald Trump would dump Vice President Mike Pence and choose former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as his running mate if 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden chooses a female running mate.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “As Joe Biden looks more and more like the Democratic nominee, there’s a lot of speculation over who he’ll pick as his vice president, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar have been mentioned. I don’t know. What do you think? Who is it?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He should pick a woman, I think. Don’t you? … A white, Latino or black woman, either one I think would work, but I think it has to be a woman.”

McCain said, “I still think, though, if he chooses a woman, Trump is going to kick Pence out and put in Nikki Haley.”

She continued, “Because I think they’re going to go toe-for-toe. Like, you want to identity politics me, I’ll identity politics you. I think they’re gangster.”

Behar said, “Trump’s luck is changing right now, and Pence is starting to look good. I don’t know if the party would like that, to take Pence out.”

