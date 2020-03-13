Mnuchin: ‘We Have an Agreement’ with Democrats on Coronavirus Legislation

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that Democrats and the White House have reached a deal on coronavirus legislation.

Mnuchin said, “We have an agreement that reflects what the president talked about in his speech the other night. He’s very focused on making sure that we can deal with the coronavirus, that people who have to be home, quarantined, that hard-working Americans don’t lose their compensation because they have to be home quarantined. And again, it’s just for companies that are 500 and smaller. Obviously, we expect the bigger corporations to pick up these costs.”

Host Lou Dobbs asked, “Paid sick leave, three months of paid family, medical leave. Is that part of this — of the agreement?”

Mnuchin responded, “It is, Lou.”

