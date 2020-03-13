Whoopi Goldberg: Biden Should Pick Hillary Clinton as His Running Mate

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should choose former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as his running mate.

Goldberg said, “As Joe Biden looks more and more like the Democratic nominee, there’s a lot of speculation over who he’ll pick as his vice president, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar have been mentioned. I don’t know. What do you think? Who is it?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He should pick a woman, I think. Don’t you? … A white, Latino or black woman, either one I think would work, but I think it has to be a woman.”

McCain said, “I still think, though, if he chooses a woman, Trump is going to kick Pence out and put in Nikki Haley.”

She continued, “Because I think they’re going to go toe-for-toe. Like, you want to identity politics me, I’ll identity politics you. I think they’re gangster.”

Goldberg said, “You know who he should pick, but he won’t.”

McCain said, “You want Stacey Abrams, I know.”

Goldberg said, “I do, but the person that he actually should pick—

Behar said, “Who?”

Goldberg said, “The person who really is qualified to do it, and he cannot pick her, Hillary Clinton… For VP. I’m just saying the qualifications. She would be brilliant.”

