Dem Rep. Porter: Congress Needs a Remote Voting System

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) called on Congress to adopt a procedure for remote voting.

Porter said, “Congress, itself, has been flat-footed during this crisis, in terms of how we deal with things. I’m calling on Congress tonight, on leaders of both parties, to adopt a remote voting procedure to ensure that if we’re not able to travel, if this public health crisis worsens, that every — we’re still able to have a quorum and we’re still able to take votes.”

She added, “There’s no legal barrier that I’m aware of to remote voting. It could be adopted tonight, this evening, as part of an updated rules package in the House, and then it could be invoked if necessary.”

