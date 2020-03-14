Gaetz Slams Dems for Using Coronavirus Threat to ‘Realign, Reorient and Massively Expand’ Entitlements

Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) applauded President Donald Trump’s efforts to rescue the nation from the threats of coronavirus, both on a health level and from an economic standpoint. However, he also criticized his Democrat congressional colleagues for using coronavirus to achieve other policy goals.

Gaetz told Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs that Democrats were using coronavirus to alter and expand entitlements in America.

“[U]nfortunately, Democrats continue to play politics with the legislation that can facilitate the most effective response by the government,” he said. “It’s pretty simple. Republicans are for testing. We are for the purchasing of medical infrastructure. But Republicans do not believe that in response to the coronavirus, we should realign, reorient and massively expand every entitlement program in the United States.”

“For example, we should not permanently change the SNAP program in response to the coronavirus, and I think if the American people saw the way these Democrats try to leverage any possible advantage against the President, they would be disgusted by these tactics, and they would support our Commander-in-Chief as he works to mobilize our government at every level,” Gaetz added.

Gaetz pleaded with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to eliminate so-called “poison pills” on legislation tied to coronavirus.

“Let’s all get rid of the partisan politics, get rid of the poison pills, and work together on behalf of the American people,” he said. “I don’t think that’s too much to ask. Please, Speaker Pelosi, get the poison pills out of the coronavirus legislation so we can work together.”

