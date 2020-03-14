Pence: We’re Suspending Travel from U.K. and Ireland – Americans ‘Can Come Home’

During a press conference on Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland will be suspended at midnight on Monday, but Americans and legal residents of the U.S. in those countries will be allowed to return to the United States.

Pence said, “Also, as the president just foreshadowed, in our task force meeting today, the president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland, effective midnight, Monday night, Eastern Standard Time. Chad Wolf will describe the details of that. But again, as the president just suggested, all of our health experts presented information. Dr. Fauci will reflect on some of those numbers, made a unanimous recommendation to the president that we suspend all travel from the U.K. and Ireland. That will be effective midnight, Monday night, Eastern Standard Time. Again, Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home. But as the secretary will detail, they will be funneled through specific airports and process.”

