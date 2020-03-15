Boehlert: ‘Fox News Has Been Getting People Killed for Years’ — ‘Cancer on This Country’

Sunday on MSNBC’S “AM Joy,” former Media Matters staffer Eric Boehlert accused Fox News Channel of “getting people killed for years,” as it pertained to the network’s coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boehlert said, “Anyone waiting for Rupert Murdoch to do the honorable thing will wait a very long time after someone who has watched him for 20 years. Fox News has been getting people killed for years. Just look at their crusade against affordable health care, their crusade expanding Medicaid. This is not unusual for them. It is far more dire. I mean, I’ve been watching and documenting Fox News for 15 years. I mean, it is a cancer on this country. There is no doubt about it. So who knows what they are going to do. Their programming is to vilify and stir hatred.”

He continued, “One thing I think that maybe people don’t understand, you know, they think that Fox News is just a conservative news organization and it is not that dangerous, and maybe that is what it was when it started 20 years ago, it is clearly morphing into something far more sinister and dangerous, and it is brainwashing. People say you shouldn’t use that rhetoric, that is an exaggeration. But this is textbook brainwashing.”

He added, “So when people watch Fox News, the hardcore viewer, they don’t pick and choose which topics they think they believe or maybe they are not going to believe. They are all in. They believe everything. And so even during a pandemic, people say why would you believe misinformation about a pandemic. They believe misinformation about everything. And that is the danger of Fox News.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN