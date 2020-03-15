Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: Trump Administration Is ‘Creating a Disaster’

Sunday on MSNBC, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reacting to O’Hare International Airport being crowded with returning Americans, Lightfoot said, “When the federal government doesn’t listen and when it doesn’t bring the considerations of mayors and governors and other local officials into the equation, not only are you creating a disaster, not only are you creating a hazardous circumstance that threatens the public, you risk causing serious illness and death. Regarding staffing for customs and border patrol, the federal government must immediately and significantly increase personnel devoted to airport screening. And rather than sending ICE into the streets, send screeners to our airports. That’s what we need. That’s what will be helpful.”

Reporter Wendy Woolfolk said, “The mayor is acknowledging, though, that today is still going to be another tough day at Chicago international airport. She asked the Federal Aviation Administration to stagger the arrival times of flights that are already on their way to O’hare. She’s asking them to keep passengers on planes until they can be processed, two very good ideas by a local jurisdiction that certainly has perspective here. She’s hoping to get through some of this red tape and get local EMTs that can screen these passengers.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN