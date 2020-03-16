Cotton: ‘We’re Going to Do Everything We Can to Get Cash into the Hands of Affected Workers’

During an interview with Fox News Channel on Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) discussed the short-term policy objectives of Congress’ response in dealing with the coronavirus.

Cotton told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade the aim was to get government aid to people directly impacted by the virus.

“I don’t think the House bill is going to pass the Senate as it’s written for one basic problem,” he said. “It doesn’t go far enough, and it doesn’t go fast enough. There are too many gaps in coverage for the smallest businesses and for medium-sized businesses. And I and a lot of other senators who I’ve spoken to over the weekend are worried that we’re not doing enough to get cash into the hands of affected workers and families quickly. So we’re going to be focused this week on how to do just that.”

“If you’ve got the virus, if you’ve been quarantined because you’ve been exposed to the virus, if your business is shut down, or even if you have to stay home to care for a child whose school is closed, you should not worry about buying the groceries, making the car payments, paying your rent,” Cotton continued. “We’re going to do everything we can to get cash into the hands of affected workers and families as quickly as possible so we can all get through this epidemic — this pandemic together.”

