Meghan McCain: Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response ‘Downright Dangerous’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for their response on the coronavirus response.

McCain said, “Look. I think this has been a total referendum on our distrust of our institutions in this country.”

She continued, “There’s a sheer distrust of the government on a level that I don’t think I even realized. I’m conservative, and I fear government as it is. The mixed messaging coming out of the White House right now is not only irresponsible, but it’s downright dangerous. You have Devin Nunes going on TV saying, it’s OK to go socialize. It’s OK to hug people. It’s fine. When the president of the United States who can’t not handle shaking hands during a press conference. Lead by example. We’re not seeing a lot of profiles in courage, and that’s what’s stoking anxiety.”

She added, “I’m only seeing panicking to the nth degree hoarding toilet paper screaming at each other or complete delusion with a bunch of Millennials going out and partying in bars. I was furious this weekend because I was inside all weekend with my husband. If you don’t care about your own health, care about your parents’ health. Care about your grandparents’ health. Care about people over 60 because you’re compromising everyone. And there seems to be no in between. There’s no calming of what’s going on. I think it starts at the top. If you have people saying, Jared Kushner is in charge, sorry if I don’t think that’s going to handle everything well. If you can’t get through a press conference without shaking hands and putting yourself in a situation where you to could be compromised. We’re supposed to be six feet apart, but the press corps is all jumbled up in one place in front of the president. There is mixed messaging all the way around, which is adding to the chaos.”

