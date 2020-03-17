Axelrod: We Know How the Democratic Race Will End

During CNN’s primary coverage on Tuesday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that we now know how the race for the Democratic nomination is going to end.

Axelrod said, “Look, we know how this race is going to end now. We just don’t know when. And Bernie Sanders will have a lot to say about that, and he needs to consider these factors. Because these primaries are going to be stretched out now in ways that we don’t even know. We don’t know when it’s going to be — one of the reasons these governors went today was because they didn’t think it was going to get better for a long time and that it made sense to try and get these elections in now. So, the question for Sen. Sanders is, does it benefit the project of defeating President Trump for him to stay in this race simply to make a statement, or is it time to consolidate around Biden?”

