CNN’s Bash Praises Trump’s Tone on Coronavirus — ‘The Kind of Leader That People Need’

Tuesday CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash praised President Donald Trump’s tone after his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Bash said, “If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable from the president of the United States. This is nonpartisan. This is an important thing to note and to applaud from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint.”

She continued, “He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty.”

She added, “So we have been talking about a lot of specifics that they brought up today — whether construction companies are asking them to give masks to hospitals. The fact that they’re thinking about a thousand dollars, the Andrew Yang idea. But big picture, the fact that the president has been convinced to be different, whether it is Chris Christie’s op-ed asking him too do it, whether it was Newt Gingrich sitting in Italy watching firsthand what’s happening or his friends at Fox News who have changed their tone? Probably all the above of what’s happening. It is so important to hear him strike that tone of calm and understanding of how incredibly dire this is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN