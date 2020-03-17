De Blasio: Number of Coronavirus Cases in NYC Has Increased by over 100 on Tuesday

During an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that the number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased by over 100 over the course of the day, and there are currently 923 cases in the city, with ten people who have died from the disease.

De Blasio said, “I’m really sorry to tell you this. Because the number has gone up, literally over 100 cases in the course of the day. We’re at 923 cases at this hour tonight, with ten people who have passed away.”

He added, “The idea of shelter-in-place has to be considered now. … Get ready for the possibility. Because it’s not so distant an idea at this point.”

