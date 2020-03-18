Booker: ‘We Are Going to See an Economic Catastrophe’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) predicted that we will “see an economic catastrophe.” And there could be “economic conditions not seen before in this country, even beyond the Great Recession, back to the Depression.”

Booker said, “Well, we are going to see an economic catastrophe. People are already feeling it. Thousands of people in New Jersey alone are reaching out for unemployment insurance. Because there are massive layoffs going on. And so, this is a crisis. We could see economic conditions not seen before in this country, even beyond the Great Recession, back to the Depression.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett