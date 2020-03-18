Conway: CDC Guidelines Will ‘Mitigate this Health Crisis,’ ‘Literally Save Lives’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday commented on the newest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed by President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force.

Conway told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the guidelines will “mitigate” the coronavirus pandemic and “literally save lives.”

“These new guidelines from the CDC will actually mitigate this health crisis for many and literally save lives,” Conway outlined. “So, we can all do our part by going to cdc.gov, coronavirus.gov, look at these guidelines. The president himself has tweeted them out. These are unprecedented times with this virus, and it calls for unprecedented action, but we also know about the resilience and the strength and the fortitude of the American people. We know that we’re a strong, unified nation who will help the elderly who can’t get out for meals, for example.”

She continued, “The USDA just approved the delivery of about roughly 1 million meals a week to rural-based students. I talked to Secretary Sonny Perdue at the USDA, and he, in fact, has this new e-mail, feedingkids@usda.gov. That bill that the Senate will vote on today, that the House passed last week, does include billions of dollars for nutritional assistance for our vulnerable populations, pregnant women, women with children at the poverty line, seniors, children. It also includes billions of dollars for vaccines and for paid family leave. So … we can all do our best to mitigate the health consequences of this unprecedented virus, but our government is working together and with the private sector to help mitigate the economic devastation, as well.”

