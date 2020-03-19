Birx: ‘At This Moment,’ We Believe China’s Claim That There Are No New Cases in Wuhan

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx stated that, at the moment, she believes China’s claim that there haven’t been any new cases in Wuhan.

Birx said, “[W]e’re beginning to see real hope from South Korea and China, where it looks like they’ve moved through the worst of their epidemics.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “Do you believe the Chinese report that there are no new transmissions in the Wuhan province, no local transmissions today?”

Birx answered, “You know, if you watch the trend lines over time, and if you watch them, as you line them up with South Korea, they’re very similar. So, at this point, at this moment, we would believe those data. I think everyone’s still concerned about why we weren’t alerted earlier.”

