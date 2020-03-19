Florida Gov. DeSantis to Spring Breakers: ‘The Party’s Over’

Despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about social distancing to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, many spring breakers have been seen partying at beaches.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Thursday announced that the “party’s over in Florida” because many of the state’s beaches and bars are now closed.

“The message, I think, for spring breakers is that the party’s over in Florida,” DeSantis told “Fox & Friends.” “You’re not going to be able to congregate at any beach in the state. Many of the hotspots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Clearwater Beach, are closed entirely for the time being. the bars are closed so you’re not going to have a place to congregate there.”

He continued, “So we would just tell those folks maybe come back next year when things are better, but that is not what we are looking for here in the state of Florida. Every single beach will have to abide by the CDC guidelines, no more than 10 people, you have to be socially distant. Not every beach is going to remain open, but some will.”

DeSantis went on to say “a lot fewer people” will now be coming into Florida.

“The numbers are really off the charts right now in terms of cancellations,” he added.

