McCarthy on CA ‘Stay at Home’ Order: I Don’t Think Newsom Needed to Shut Down Whole State, ‘Hope He Consulted’ Experts

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) “stay at home” order by stating he would think the governor would consult with other officials before making such a decision, and “We do think there was an ability to do this without shutting down the entire state. I hope he consulted with a lot of experts before he just made this decision.”

McCarthy said, “Well, you know how serious this virus is and how contagious it is. But California’s 12% of the nation’s population. There are essential things that are produced in California, when you think of the pharmaceutical industry and others based in San Francisco, when you think of the manufacturing that maybe even makes the items that we need for masks and others. I would have thought the governor would have called a number of us to consult and talk to us why he would make this decision. I know I never did get a call from him. But maybe he feels there’s a need behind it. We do think there was an ability to do this without shutting down the entire state. I hope he consulted with a lot of experts before he just made this decision.”

