Tucker Carlson: Richard Burr ‘Must Resign from the Senate and Face Prosecution for Insider Trading’

Thursday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson called on Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) to resign after reports show he sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock after signaling a warning to a group called the Tar Heel Club about the threat of the coronavirus.

The allegation is that Burr gave contradicting information publicly, downplaying the threat before his sell-off and may have had inside information given his position as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“You may have seen news reports this afternoon that chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee sold more than a million dollars in stock in mid-February after learning about how devastating the Chinese coronavirus could be. He had inside information about what could happen to our country, which is now happening,” Carlson said. “But he didn’t warn the public. He didn’t give a primetime address. He didn’t go on television to sound the alarm. He didn’t even disavow an op-ed he’d written just 10 days before claiming America was “better prepared than ever for coronavirus.”

“He didn’t do any of those things,” he continued. “Instead, what did he do? He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn’t lose money, and then he stayed silent. Maybe there is an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately. Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading. There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time crisis, and that appears to be what happened.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor