Acting DHS Sec’y Wolf: ‘Hope to’ Have Restrictions on Mexican Border ‘Similar’ to Ones on Canadian Border

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf stated that he hopes to have travel restrictions on the U.S.-Mexico border that are “similar” to the restrictions already in place on the U.S.-Canada border.

Wolf said, “We are also taking a look at our neighbors to the north and the south, and the president announced earlier this week that we are limiting nonessential travel across our land border with Canada. We’re also taking a look at what we can do on the southern border as well, with our partners in Mexico.”

He added, “Again, it’ll be nonessential travel going across our land ports of entry. We want to make sure — and this is not about closing the border. This is about keeping the border open and making sure that trade and commerce and economic activity continues. So, we’re doing that, again, on our northern border. We continue to talk with our Mexican colleagues, and hope to have a similar measure in place today on our southern border, as well as a number of other measures that we’re working with both the Canadians and the Mexicans on.”

