GOP Sen. Kennedy: I Don’t Think Sens. Traded on Insider Info, But It’s ‘Very Bad Look’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that he doesn’t believe Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), James Inhofe (R-OK), and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) “would intentionally trade on inside information” and that if any inside information was given out in any coronavirus briefings, he didn’t hear it, but “it is a very bad look.”

Kennedy said, “I have read the same news reports that you have. I have not talked with my four colleagues, but each has an explanation. I know them pretty well. I don’t believe any one of them would intentionally trade on inside information. Sen. Burr, to his credit, has said, look, I want an Ethics investigation. I suspect that the others will follow. In America, just because you’re accused of something, doesn’t mean you’re guilty of it. Having said that, it is a very bad look.”

He added that there has been a large amount of “equivocation” in even the classified briefings on the coronavirus, and “If there was any inside information given out, I didn’t hear it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett