GOP Sen. Loeffler on Insider Trading Claims: ‘Absolutely False,’ ‘Could Not Be True’

During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) addressed the report she sold over $1 million in stocks just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a major stock market drop.

Loeffler called the claims of insider trading “false,” saying her transaction report will show she had no prior knowledge before a transaction took place.

“I’ve seen some of those stories, and it’s absolutely false and could not be true,” Loeffler told host Ed Henry. “If you actually look at the personal transaction reports that were filed, it notices at the bottom that I am only informed of my transactions after they occur, several weeks. So, certainly, those transactions, at least on my behalf, were a mix of buys and sells — very routine for my portfolio.”

She added, “I’m not involved in the decisions around buying and selling. There’s a range of different decisions made every single day with regard to my savings and 401(k) portfolio that I’m not involved in, and certainly, like any other trade, you can’t see into the future.”

Loeffler then noted she has a history of working in the financial services industry, adding she understands the ethics rules that come in that industry.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent