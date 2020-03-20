Meghan McCain: Trump Being Combative with the Press Ridiculous ‘Waste of Time’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized President Donald Trump for being combative with the press during his coronavirus pandemic press conferences.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, you know, I see that he’s trying to change the narrative, you know, he’s calling it a war. I think he really enjoys these war analogies even though he never served and even though he’s this notorious draft dodger. He seems to want that title, that glory. I’m uncomfortable with that analogy coming from this particular president because I don’t think he has wartime experience.”

McCain said, “I mean, it’s hard to take politics out of it. I understand the emotional craving to do that because it’s such a scary time. You want to believe everyone is on the same page. I think the point that Sunny’s making is in politics no matter what, you have to think that a crisis will happen in any administration or any state in one way or another. The likelihood of a crisis happening while you’re serving in office is great because crises happen. The problem with Trump is they used so much political capital in the beginning in the wrong way that now distrust has been bred with Americans and a lot of people within the administration. I think if you are President Trump sort of still being combative with the press in a way that he did yesterday. He said, ‘Oh, you’re all behaving right now.’ It took a pandemic to do so — is just ridiculous and a waste of time.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN